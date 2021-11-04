N64 controller support added to Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Specifically for Super Mario 64.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 4 November 2021

Nintendo has added N64 controller support to the Super Mario 3D All-Stars version of Super Mario 64.

The wireless N64 controller was released for the Switch last week alongside the new Nintendo Online Expansion that adds N64 and Sega Mega Drive games.

On the surface this is a welcome addition, allowing owners of Super Mario 3D All-Stars to play the iconic title in a more authentic way. Similarly, GameCube controller support has already been added for Super Mario Sunshine. However, it's a bit of a bizarre situation.

For starters, the N64 controller has already sold out and won't be available again until 2022. It's proven popular following complaints at the lack of controller re-mapping for the Nintendo Online games.

But further, Super Mario 3D All-Stars is technically no longer available. It was released for a limited amount of time to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario but now is hard to find physically (brand new at least) and removed from sale digitally on the eShop.

Really, this is a nice to have addition which will likely affect a small proportion of players who own both the game and the controller. If that's you - lucky! - download the software update for the game now.

