Platinum's Sol Cresta delayed from December

During "Hideki Kamiya's Very Sorry Stream".

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 3 November 2021

Sol Cresta, the upcoming vertical shooter from Platinum Games, will no longer launch this December.

Platinum's Hideki Kamiya announced the delay this morning during an hour-long livestream titled "Sol Cresta: Hideki Kamiya's Very Sorry Stream", which also featured new footage of the game.

There's no word on when Sol Cresta will now arrive, though Kamiya said he hoped to reveal the game's new release date early in 2022.

Sol Cresta was only given its previous 9th December release date for PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch back in September, shortly after the game was demoed in its own work-in-progress arcade cabinet.

The game is being designed as a sequel to the classic vertical-scrolling arcade shooters Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta, and represents the first of a new wave of retro-inspired games which Platinum plans to launch.

It's also one of at least half a dozen announced projects currently in the works at the busy studio.

Today's livestream, which you can watch in full above, also showcased "Caravan Mode", a new five-minute score attack offering, and revealed the game's opening movie. This revealed the setting of the game, as written by Kamiya, which Gematsu has translated.

In essence, Sol Cresta's story picks up when Earth faces a new threat, following the Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta missions of the past.

"And now Zohar, turning into Mega Zohar, took over the sun and humanity hid like rats on Laomedeia, the 12th moon of Neptune," the game's opening reveals.

"Their fates now a candle in the wind, they formed the organisation Sol Cresta, and with the cutting-edge ship Yamato, made their last ditch efforts.

"And now, the clutches of Mega Zohar reach for you."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Sol Cresta

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Square Enix celebrates Tomb Raider's 25th Anniversary with new Switch ports

Plus anime news, events and rare items.

26

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

The Shenmue anime gets its first trailer

I see.

32

Fall Guys has a Guinness World Record for being the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game ever

But I get up again.

26

Three more Asterix & Obelix games due within the next five years

Merci!

14

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Recommended | Cruis'n Blast review - an arcade legend comes home

Raw thrills.

60

Feature | When the arcade came home: a short oral history of the Neo Geo

The future is now.

51

12 Returnal tips and tricks for surviving your next run

Atropos of nothing.

1

Feature | The 25 best games for VR you can play right now

Move it.

262

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

9

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

80

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store