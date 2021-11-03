Platinum's Sol Cresta delayed from December

Sol Cresta, the upcoming vertical shooter from Platinum Games, will no longer launch this December.

Platinum's Hideki Kamiya announced the delay this morning during an hour-long livestream titled "Sol Cresta: Hideki Kamiya's Very Sorry Stream", which also featured new footage of the game.

There's no word on when Sol Cresta will now arrive, though Kamiya said he hoped to reveal the game's new release date early in 2022.

Sol Cresta was only given its previous 9th December release date for PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch back in September, shortly after the game was demoed in its own work-in-progress arcade cabinet.

The game is being designed as a sequel to the classic vertical-scrolling arcade shooters Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta, and represents the first of a new wave of retro-inspired games which Platinum plans to launch.

It's also one of at least half a dozen announced projects currently in the works at the busy studio.

Today's livestream, which you can watch in full above, also showcased "Caravan Mode", a new five-minute score attack offering, and revealed the game's opening movie. This revealed the setting of the game, as written by Kamiya, which Gematsu has translated.

In essence, Sol Cresta's story picks up when Earth faces a new threat, following the Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta missions of the past.

"And now Zohar, turning into Mega Zohar, took over the sun and humanity hid like rats on Laomedeia, the 12th moon of Neptune," the game's opening reveals.

"Their fates now a candle in the wind, they formed the organisation Sol Cresta, and with the cutting-edge ship Yamato, made their last ditch efforts.

"And now, the clutches of Mega Zohar reach for you."