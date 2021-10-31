Nintendo shutters "small, satellite" offices in California and Toronto

Nintendo has shuttered offices in California, USA, and Toronto, Canada.

A report by Kotaku states that Friday, 29th October 2021, was the last operating day for employees in Nintendo's Redwood City location, one of three main Nintendo offices for Nintendo of America. Around 100 employees are thought to be affected by the closure in California, although it's unclear how many staff at the Canadian office have been forced to relocate or lose their jobs.

Kotaku reports that SVP of Sales, Marketing and Communications, Nick Chavez - who took the role after the prior SVP, Doug Bowser, was promoted to NoA president - has left the company as a result of the changes, and will be succeeded by Devon Pritchard. It is not yet known who will be taking over Pritchard's existing role.

Calling the Redwood City and Toronto bases "small satellite offices" of the main headquarters in Redmond, Washington, and Vancouver, Canada, respectively, the former housed NoA's sales and marketing departments.

"Nintendo of America headquarters are in Redmond, WA, and Vancouver, BC," Nintendo said in a statement to press. "We are moving more of our employees and operations into those headquarters and will be closing small satellite offices in Toronto, ON, and Redwood City, CA, over time.

"Devon Pritchard, Executive Vice President, Business Affairs and Publisher Relations for Nintendo of America (NOA), will assume interim leadership of Sales, Marketing and Communications following the departure of Nick Chavez. Ms. Pritchard will oversee strategy and execution of sales, marketing and communications across the U.S. and Canada."