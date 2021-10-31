Nintendo shutters "small, satellite" offices in California and Toronto

SVP of Sales, Marketing and Communications, Nick Chavez, will be succeeded by Devon Pritchard.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 31 October 2021

Nintendo has shuttered offices in California, USA, and Toronto, Canada.

A report by Kotaku states that Friday, 29th October 2021, was the last operating day for employees in Nintendo's Redwood City location, one of three main Nintendo offices for Nintendo of America. Around 100 employees are thought to be affected by the closure in California, although it's unclear how many staff at the Canadian office have been forced to relocate or lose their jobs.

Kotaku reports that SVP of Sales, Marketing and Communications, Nick Chavez - who took the role after the prior SVP, Doug Bowser, was promoted to NoA president - has left the company as a result of the changes, and will be succeeded by Devon Pritchard. It is not yet known who will be taking over Pritchard's existing role.

Calling the Redwood City and Toronto bases "small satellite offices" of the main headquarters in Redmond, Washington, and Vancouver, Canada, respectively, the former housed NoA's sales and marketing departments.

"Nintendo of America headquarters are in Redmond, WA, and Vancouver, BC," Nintendo said in a statement to press. "We are moving more of our employees and operations into those headquarters and will be closing small satellite offices in Toronto, ON, and Redwood City, CA, over time.

"Devon Pritchard, Executive Vice President, Business Affairs and Publisher Relations for Nintendo of America (NOA), will assume interim leadership of Sales, Marketing and Communications following the departure of Nick Chavez. Ms. Pritchard will oversee strategy and execution of sales, marketing and communications across the U.S. and Canada."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Nintendo Switch

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

US national security panel investigating Tencent's £919m takeover of Sumo Group

Potential crackdown.

30

PUBG company Krafton buys Subnautica developer Unknown Worlds

New "genre-defining game" coming next year.

7

YouTube to boost gaming support, providing strong competition to Twitch

The streaming platform is evolving.

7

Sony has now sold 13.4m PlayStation 5 consoles worldwide

Gaming division is its most profitable.

87

Dr Dre is working on music for a new Grand Theft Auto, says Snoop Dogg

Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang.

23

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

7

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

80

Premium only | Off Topic: Seeing the world through the eyes of Jonathan Gold

Consider the falafel.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store