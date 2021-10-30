Warner Bros.' Smash Bros-style game Multiversus is leaking all over the place

The leaks continue for Warner Bros.' Smash Bros-style game Multiversus.

Multiversus, which Warner Bros. has yet to announce, has suffered a number of leaks in the last week, including details of playable characters and even a portion of the game's character select screen.

Now, images that show stages have leaked via a document that first appeared on the Discord of Smash content creator PapaGenos (via ResetEra).

The images appear to confirm the Tree House from Adventure Time and the Get Schwifty concert from Rick and Morty are stages.

Word of the project - said to include the likes of Scooby Doo's Shaggy, Lord of the Rings' Gandalf, Tom & Jerry, Fred Flintstone, Mad Max and Johnny Bravo as playable fighters - initially surfaced on Reddit, and was subsequently verified by GamesBeat's Jeff Grubb.

The image showing a portion of the game's character select screen revealed a mysterious new character alongside Steven Universe, Batman, Harley Quinn, Adventure Time's Finn and Jake, Shaggy, Superman, Wonder Woman, Gandalf, Rick & Morty's Rick, Bugs Bunny, and Tom & Jerry.

The document revealed yesterday shows just how similar Multiversus is to Smash Bros., and apparently confirms a "knock-back percentage" system Smash Bros. fans will be familiar with.

The latest leak also comes with supposed new gameplay details, including Arya from Game of Thrones as a playable character.

Prior leaks suggested Multiversus could be free-to-play, with future fighters, such as basketball star LeBron James, to be sold as DLC.

Warner Bros. has yet to respond to Eurogamer's request for comment about the leak, but the fact Warner Bros. blocked a video about it on copyright grounds makes this one pretty much nailed on.