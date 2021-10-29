Netflix's live-action Witcher series gets new three-minute Season 2 trailer

Jaskier and you shall receive.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 29 October 2021

The long-awaited second season of Netflix's live-action Witcher series finally arrives on 17th December and the streaming service has served up a fresh tease of its various narrative threads, whirling white wigs and all, in a brand-new trailer.

A click on the video below will reward curious sorts with almost three minutes of footage from the upcoming season, with all majors players - that is to say, Geralt, Jennefer, Ciri, and Jaskier - getting in on the action. As ever though, there's not nearly enough Jaskier.

From a plot perspective, we don't yet know exactly where Season 2 will take us in terms of author Andrzej Sapkowski's original series of stories, but there are doubtless clues to be found in the new trailer, as well as in the seven episode titles shared previously - A Grain of Truth, Kaer Morhen, What is Lost, Redanian Intelligence, Turn Your Back, Dear Friend, and Voleth Meir.

The Witcher Season 2 - Official Trailer.

Additionally, we know that Season 2 will dial back on the time-hopping hijinks of the show's debut instalment and will see Geralt, Jennefer, Ciri, and Jaskier (as played by Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey respectively) joined by some new faces.

Simon Callow is onboard as the Dorian detective Codringher, Silent Witness' Liz Carr is business partner Fenn, Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh plays priestess Nenneke, and Brave New World's Cassie Clare is Phillippa Eilhart, sorceress and advisor to King Vizimir.

And as for what comes next, The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has already teased a little about Season 3 in a recent live panel (thanks GameSpot). According to Hissrich, The Witcher's third season is "really fun" and will follow "a particular book very closely", bringing a "lot of action, some death".

Alongside Season 3, Netflix previously confirmed it's working on a second anime film, following this summer's Nightmare of the Wolf, and a Witcher show aimed at children.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (4)

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Arkane Studios co-founder's immersive sim Weird West gets January release date

On PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

19

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is coming to Oculus Quest 2

Has been "many years in the making".

20

Square Enix celebrates Tomb Raider's 25th Anniversary with new Switch ports

Plus anime news, events and rare items.

26

Sackboy: A Big Adventure might be heading to Steam

Bag it up.

28

Nintendo releases free demo for Metroid Dread

A Halloween treat.

20

You may also enjoy...

Essential | Metroid Dread review - a sublime return for a Nintendo icon

The Chozo one.

146

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Players discover secret method to kill Kraid in Metroid Dread

Can you stomach this?

21

Resident Evil Village walkthrough: A guide to surviving the horror adventure

Our abridged guide to completing the next chapter in Ethan Winters' story.

1

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

7

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

80

Premium only | Off Topic: Seeing the world through the eyes of Jonathan Gold

Consider the falafel.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Comments (4)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store