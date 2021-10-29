Netflix's live-action Witcher series gets new three-minute Season 2 trailer

The long-awaited second season of Netflix's live-action Witcher series finally arrives on 17th December and the streaming service has served up a fresh tease of its various narrative threads, whirling white wigs and all, in a brand-new trailer.

A click on the video below will reward curious sorts with almost three minutes of footage from the upcoming season, with all majors players - that is to say, Geralt, Jennefer, Ciri, and Jaskier - getting in on the action. As ever though, there's not nearly enough Jaskier.

From a plot perspective, we don't yet know exactly where Season 2 will take us in terms of author Andrzej Sapkowski's original series of stories, but there are doubtless clues to be found in the new trailer, as well as in the seven episode titles shared previously - A Grain of Truth, Kaer Morhen, What is Lost, Redanian Intelligence, Turn Your Back, Dear Friend, and Voleth Meir.

The Witcher Season 2 - Official Trailer.

Additionally, we know that Season 2 will dial back on the time-hopping hijinks of the show's debut instalment and will see Geralt, Jennefer, Ciri, and Jaskier (as played by Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey respectively) joined by some new faces.

Simon Callow is onboard as the Dorian detective Codringher, Silent Witness' Liz Carr is business partner Fenn, Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh plays priestess Nenneke, and Brave New World's Cassie Clare is Phillippa Eilhart, sorceress and advisor to King Vizimir.

And as for what comes next, The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has already teased a little about Season 3 in a recent live panel (thanks GameSpot). According to Hissrich, The Witcher's third season is "really fun" and will follow "a particular book very closely", bringing a "lot of action, some death".

Alongside Season 3, Netflix previously confirmed it's working on a second anime film, following this summer's Nightmare of the Wolf, and a Witcher show aimed at children.