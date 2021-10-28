Facebook ditching Oculus branding as part of company name change to Meta

Also working on new ways to log into VR "that won't require a Facebook account".

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 28 October 2021

Facebook is ditching the Oculus branding for its range of VR devices as part of the embattled company's newly announced name change to Meta. Additionally, it says it plans to remove requirements to have a Facebook account to use its hardware, starting "sometime next year".

The Oculus brand has been synonymous with VR for almost a decade now, and Facebook opted to keep the name when it purchased the Oculus company in 2014 - although it has been steadily phasing the name out for all but its VR hardware in recent years.

That too will soon be no more, however, as revealed by Meta chief technology officer Andrew Bosworth in a post to Facebook. "We're bringing our brands and products closer to Meta," Bosworth explained, "which is the umbrella for all our products and services. When people buy our products, we want them to clearly understand that all of these devices come from Meta and ladder up to our metaverse vision."

Let's Play Resident Evil 4 VR gameplay - Ian's VR Corner.

"VR will be the most immersive way for people to access the metaverse and as we look toward our goal of bringing 1B people into VR, we want to make it clear that Quest is a Meta product," Bosworth continued. "For this reason, we're simplifying our brand architecture and shifting away from the Oculus brand. Starting in early 2022, you'll start to see the shift from Oculus Quest from Facebook to Meta Quest and Oculus App to Meta Quest App over time."

Bosworth called the decision to ditch the Oculus branding "very difficult", adding that, "While we're retiring the name, I can assure you that the original Oculus vision remains deeply embedded in how Meta will continue to drive mass adoption for VR today."

Bosworth also addressed the company's controversial decision to make Facebook accounts mandatory for users of its VR devices, writing that Meta is "working on new ways to log into Quest that won't require a Facebook account". Bosworth calls the feature "one of our highest priority areas of work internally", noting that it's expected to arrive next year.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (7)

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Sony launches PlayStation PC label for ports

A new specific brand.

77

Activision Blizzard boss Bobby Kotick asks for big pay cut until company improves

California's minimum salary of $62,500.

69

Ubisoft says Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is its "second largest profit generating game"

And The Division: Heartland gets a delay.

9

Sony has now sold 13.4m PlayStation 5 consoles worldwide

Gaming division is its most profitable.

80

Everything in last night's PlayStation State of Play

Star Ocean! Death's Door! And even more Bugsnax.

68

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

7

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

80

Premium only | Off Topic: Seeing the world through the eyes of Jonathan Gold

Consider the falafel.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Comments (7)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store