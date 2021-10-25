Sir Trevor McDonald is the GamesMaster

Airing later this year.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 25 October 2021

Sir Trevor McDonald has been confirmed as the new GamesMaster.

The classic gaming show will be returning later this year on E4 and there's already been months of speculation as to who would take on the persona once played by Sir Patrick Moore.

"I am delighted to be taking on this iconic role for a new generation of viewers," said McDonald.

McDonald will join presenters Frankie Ward, Rab Florence and Ty Logan.

"I couldn't be more excited to be part of the GamesMaster team, especially as the one thing I love almost as much as playing games is watching other people play them - and believe me when I say I take the art of celebrating their triumphs and failures very seriously indeed," said Ward at the time of the announcement.

GamesMaster originally ran on Channel 4 from 1992 to 1998. The first UK show dedicated to video games, it featured Moore as the robotic talking head GamesMaster who would offer tips on gaming to viewers.

Contestants would compete in a variety of gaming challenges to win Golden Joysticks. Reviews of the latest titles also featured heavily.

The show contributed to the video game boom of the 90s, particularly the release of the PlayStation and N64. We'll have to wait and see if the show will have a similar impact on today's internet savvy audience.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (45)

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Component shortages could continue into 2023, Intel says

Affecting PC and consoles sales.

12

Charles Martinet: "I want to voice Mario until I drop dead"

"I'm not going anywhere for a long time!"

9

You can change your BattleTag for free - but hurry

"As we introduce a new name, you might have the desire to do the same."

8

The Persona series has reportedly sold over 15 million copies

Cult of Persona-lity.

11

Twitch "do not ban" list used to protect prominent streamers

Though five years old, the data sheds light on streamer favouritism.

28

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

80

Premium only | Off Topic: Seeing the world through the eyes of Jonathan Gold

Consider the falafel.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

4

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

17

Comments (45)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store