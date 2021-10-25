Sir Trevor McDonald is the GamesMaster

Sir Trevor McDonald has been confirmed as the new GamesMaster.

The classic gaming show will be returning later this year on E4 and there's already been months of speculation as to who would take on the persona once played by Sir Patrick Moore.

"I am delighted to be taking on this iconic role for a new generation of viewers," said McDonald.

McDonald will join presenters Frankie Ward, Rab Florence and Ty Logan.

"I couldn't be more excited to be part of the GamesMaster team, especially as the one thing I love almost as much as playing games is watching other people play them - and believe me when I say I take the art of celebrating their triumphs and failures very seriously indeed," said Ward at the time of the announcement.

GamesMaster originally ran on Channel 4 from 1992 to 1998. The first UK show dedicated to video games, it featured Moore as the robotic talking head GamesMaster who would offer tips on gaming to viewers.

Contestants would compete in a variety of gaming challenges to win Golden Joysticks. Reviews of the latest titles also featured heavily.

The show contributed to the video game boom of the 90s, particularly the release of the PlayStation and N64. We'll have to wait and see if the show will have a similar impact on today's internet savvy audience.