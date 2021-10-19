The rest of October looks great for Xbox Game Pass

Dragon Ball FighterZ! Everspace 2! The Forgotten City! More!

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 19 October 2021

Microsoft has announced a raft of eye-catching titles coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the rest of October

Available today are Into the Pit on cloud, console and PC, and Outriders on PC.

Hitting the subscription service on 21st October is Arc System Works' superb fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ, on console and cloud.

Echo Generation is available day one on Xbox Game Pass across console, PC and cloud - also on 21st October.

And spaceship shooter Everspace 2 hits Xbox Game Pass for PC on 21st October.

As you'd expect of an Xbox Game Studios title, PC real-time strategy game Age of Empires 4 launches day one into Xbox Game Pass on PC. That's on 28th October.

Also on 28th October, Alan Wake's American Nightmare his Game Pass on console and PC. This is the standalone experience Remedy released in 2012.

Backbone hits Game Pass on console on 28th October. Also on 28th October, Bassmaster Fishing 2022 comes out on Game Pass for console, PC and cloud as a day one title.

Rounding out 28th October is Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition across console, PC and cloud, and the superb The Forgotten City, also on console, PC and cloud.

Meanwhile, Microsoft published a list of new Game Pass games with touch controls available today:

  • Art of Rally
  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Crown Trick
  • Curse of the Dead Gods
  • Gears Tactics
  • Lethal League Blaze
  • Signs of the Sojourner
  • The Ascent
  • Train Sim World 2
  • Yakuza 0
  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
  • Yakuza Kiwami
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2

The following games leave Xbox Game Pass on 31st October:

  • Carto (cloud, console, and PC)
  • Celeste (cloud, console, and PC)
  • Comanche (PC)
  • Eastshade (cloud, console, and PC)
  • Five Nights at Freddy's (cloud, console, and PC)
  • Knights & Bikes (console and PC)
  • Unruly Heroes (cloud, console, and PC)

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (28)

Games in this article

Dragon Ball Fighters

Everspace 2

The Forgotten City

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Company that told Sony "go ahead, sue us" defiant in the face of legal threat, sells new PS5 plate design

Give vent to their anger.

83

Valve reviewing entire Steam catalogue for new Steam Deck compatibility ratings system

Verified, Playable, Unsupported, or Unknown.

42

Company that told Sony "go ahead, sue us" pulls replacement PS5 plates from sale, says Sony threatened to sue them

Shocking.

142

Sony testing PS5 beta for easy screenshot sharing in PS mobile app

So far only in Japan and Canada.

12

You can pre-order Microsoft's official Xbox Series X mini fridge starting next week

Costs £90, out in December.

81

You may also enjoy...

Metroid Dread is UK's best launch in series to date

Prime position.

62

Former Twitch employees say company routinely valued speed and profit over safety and security in new report

Massive data breach "seemed inevitable".

19

Jelly Deals | Xbox Series X/S stock: where to buy Microsoft's new console

Latest Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stock updates.

131

Jelly Deals | PS5 stock: latest updates on where to buy the PlayStation 5

All the latest on when the next big console drop is set to happen.

436

Feature | It's time to stop running from gaming addiction

Talk to the hand.

175

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Seeing the world through the eyes of Jonathan Gold

Consider the falafel.

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

3

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

17

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Comments (28)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store