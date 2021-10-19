The rest of October looks great for Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced a raft of eye-catching titles coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the rest of October

Available today are Into the Pit on cloud, console and PC, and Outriders on PC.

Hitting the subscription service on 21st October is Arc System Works' superb fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ, on console and cloud.

Echo Generation is available day one on Xbox Game Pass across console, PC and cloud - also on 21st October.

And spaceship shooter Everspace 2 hits Xbox Game Pass for PC on 21st October.

As you'd expect of an Xbox Game Studios title, PC real-time strategy game Age of Empires 4 launches day one into Xbox Game Pass on PC. That's on 28th October.

Also on 28th October, Alan Wake's American Nightmare his Game Pass on console and PC. This is the standalone experience Remedy released in 2012.

Backbone hits Game Pass on console on 28th October. Also on 28th October, Bassmaster Fishing 2022 comes out on Game Pass for console, PC and cloud as a day one title.

Rounding out 28th October is Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition across console, PC and cloud, and the superb The Forgotten City, also on console, PC and cloud.

Meanwhile, Microsoft published a list of new Game Pass games with touch controls available today:

Art of Rally

Boyfriend Dungeon

Crown Trick

Curse of the Dead Gods

Gears Tactics

Lethal League Blaze

Signs of the Sojourner

The Ascent

Train Sim World 2

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

The following games leave Xbox Game Pass on 31st October: