Joe & Mac's back on PC and consoles next year

A remake of retro classic Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja will launch for consoles and PC in 2022.

This remade and expanded version of the 1991 arcade original is being developed by Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! developer Mr. Nutz Studio and published by Microids.

Rebuilt from the ground up, this version of Caveman Ninja will also include a new adventure mode with freshly-added levels.

Here's a look at the original.

For now, there's little beyond the announcement and a couple of screenshots.

"It's a real honor to offer gamers the chance to rediscover these characters that marked their generation," said Microids boss Stéphane Longeard. "We have full confidence in Mr. Nutz Studio to bring these little prehistoric men back to life."