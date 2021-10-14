Joe & Mac's back on PC and consoles next year

Club back together.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 14 October 2021

A remake of retro classic Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja will launch for consoles and PC in 2022.

This remade and expanded version of the 1991 arcade original is being developed by Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All! developer Mr. Nutz Studio and published by Microids.

Rebuilt from the ground up, this version of Caveman Ninja will also include a new adventure mode with freshly-added levels.

Here's a look at the original.

For now, there's little beyond the announcement and a couple of screenshots.

"It's a real honor to offer gamers the chance to rediscover these characters that marked their generation," said Microids boss Stéphane Longeard. "We have full confidence in Mr. Nutz Studio to bring these little prehistoric men back to life."

1
2

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

