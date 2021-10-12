Epic Games now credits Among Us' Innersloth as inspiration for Fortnite's Impostors mode

Sussed out.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 12 October 2021

Epic Games has acknowledged Among Us developer Innersloth as inspiration for Fortnite's fun but familiar Impostors mode.

Fortnite Impostors launched back in August, as a limited-time mode for up to 10 players. It's a carbon copy of Among Us' Murder-in-the-Dark-style gameplay, rebuilt by Epic into a flashier 3D experience where you can play as your favourite Fortnite characters.

The mode has proved popular, and unlike other some of Epic's other game riffs (such as Fortnite's homage to Crazy Taxi) Imposters appears to be sticking around. Today brings new updates to the mode - and Epic's acknowledgement of its origins.

In a blog posted today detailing Fortnite's new v18.20 patch, Epic notes the update "brings improvements to Impostors, the game mode inspired by Among Us from Innersloth!"

We've checked in-game and this line doesn't appear to have been added there - just on Epic's blog.

1
Impostors' in-game description appears unchanged.

As for what's new, a Role Bias feature will let you choose whether you'd prefer to be an Agent or Impostor, although your choice is not always guaranteed. Open voice chat has also been added, split Among Us-like into those who are/aren't eliminated.

Back when Impostors launched, the mode sparked criticism from numerous Innersloth developers. Members of the indie studio variously said they were "sad", "pretty bummed", and "kind of offended". The team also said it had been attempting some kind of Fortnite collaboration.

We've contacted both Epic and Innersloth today to find out if any behind the scenes progress has been made.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (10)

Games in this article

Among Us

Fortnite

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Back 4 Blood dev discussing ways to address lack of progression in solo mode after player backlash

Hit the deck.

28

Halo: The Master Chief Collection gets its final season next week

The final ring.

13

Battlefield 2042 fans think it has too many bots, and they're just too OP

All out botfare.

41

Ghost Recon Frontline is a new and evolving free-to-play shooter for up to 102 players

With a smaller 9v9 offering and other modes.

44

Battlefield 2042's standard edition will now let you play across both generations

'Dual entitlement' coming to both PlayStation and Xbox.

47

You may also enjoy...

Destiny 2 to remove Forsaken campaign next year

Caydence.

85

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Battlefield 2042's standard edition will now let you play across both generations

'Dual entitlement' coming to both PlayStation and Xbox.

47

Warzone best weapons in Season 6: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

8

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

30

Comments (10)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store