Nintendo Switch Online N64 games will all be 60Hz, English language versions

Select games will also offer PAL too.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 11 October 2021

All N64 games in the upcoming Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service will be offered in a 60Hz English language version, Nintendo has confirmed.

Select games will also include the alternative of the European PAL version with other language options.

Last month, Nintendo fans were left to wonder whether these releases might be 50Hz only after the European Switch Online + Expansion Pack announcement included footage of PAL games running apparently at 50Hz.

Nintendo had previously declined to comment on the matter when contacted by Eurogamer.

There's still no word on how much a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription will cost, and no concrete release date yet beyond "the end of October".

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack's launch line-up of games will include:

  • Super Mario 64
  • The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
  • Mario Kart 64
  • Lylat Wars
  • Sin and Punishment
  • Dr. Mario 64
  • Mario Tennis 64
  • Operation: WinBack
  • Yoshi's Story

