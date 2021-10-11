Nintendo Switch Online N64 games will all be 60Hz, English language versions

All N64 games in the upcoming Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service will be offered in a 60Hz English language version, Nintendo has confirmed.

Select games will also include the alternative of the European PAL version with other language options.

Last month, Nintendo fans were left to wonder whether these releases might be 50Hz only after the European Switch Online + Expansion Pack announcement included footage of PAL games running apparently at 50Hz.

Nintendo had previously declined to comment on the matter when contacted by Eurogamer.

There's still no word on how much a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription will cost, and no concrete release date yet beyond "the end of October".

All Nintendo 64 games included with Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack can be played in 60Hz English language versions. Select games will also have the option to play the original European PAL version with language options. pic.twitter.com/gS0ajmtxnY — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) October 11, 2021

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack's launch line-up of games will include: