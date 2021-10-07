Xbox 20th anniversary controller announced, unlocks exclusive background

Forza players.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 7 October 2021

Xbox is releasing special edition hardware to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the console in November.

That includes a £60/$70 controller with an exclusive dynamic background locked behind it, which disappears if you choose another background and disconnect the controller.

The controller itself comes in iconic black and green with a transparent finish reminiscent of console designs from the 2000s, allowing players to see inside. Of course, it comes with all the features of the current Xbox Wireless controllers and is compatible across consoles, PC and smartphones.

The controller is joined by a 20th anniversary special edition Xbox Stereo Headset. It's similarly black with green accents, and supports spatial sound technologies including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X. It also costs £60/$70.

Both are available from the Microsoft store and select retailers from 15th November, the official date of the anniversary, and can be pre-ordered now.

1

To match the controller, Razer are releasing a special charging stand, though a release date is yet to be announced.

Lastly, there's 20th anniversary Xbox apparel, including a t-shirt and cap featuring the iconic Xbox logo.

For further details, check out the Xbox Wire blog.

