Twitch leak reveals streamer earnings and lack of diversity

The list is, of course, dominated by men.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 6 October 2021

A Twitch data leak has revealed the supposed earnings of its top streamers.

As previously reported, an anonymous hacker has published a torrent on 4chan that includes the Twitch source code and streamer payout reports.

The latter has since been extracted and shared on Twitter, including the top 100 highest-paid Twitch streamers from August 2019 until October 2021, as well as more recent monthly earnings.

It's no surprise that streamers earn a sizeable sum through the platform, but some may be surprised at just how high these numbers are.

It's also important to note these figures, which will largely be comprised of ad revenue and viewer subscriptions, are only one portion of the income streamers make. These numbers do not include direct donations during a stream, nor revenue from merchandise, YouTube revenue, or sponsorships.

The below tweet in particular puts gambling sponsorships into perspective, with the potential for young viewers to develop gambling addictions and fall into debt in stark contrast to the millions of dollars earned by streamers.

What's more, the leak reveals a distinct lack of diversity in those top earning streamers.

Men dominate the list. In fact, of the top 20, all are men. Pokimane, at 39th on this particular list, is the highest earning woman on the platform.

The majority of those streamers are also white and don't (publicly) identify as part of the LGBT+ community.

The leak certainly highlights the disparity between those highest earning streamers at the top of the platform and marginalised streamers at the other end, harassed by hate raids and demanding Twitch do better.

And while #ADayOffTwitch did result in a million drop of concurrent viewers, had many of these top earning streamers taken part the impact could have been even more significant - financially as well as in viewership totals.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (25)

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Twitch source code leaked by anonymous hacker

Streamer payouts also leaked.

20

Twitch and other video platforms must take new measures to protect users

Ofcom guidelines to protect users from harmful content.

6

Pokémon coming to Universal Studios Japan

Poké Ride.

Facebook sorry after lengthy disruption hits Oculus and other game logins

"I know how much you rely on our services."

42

Epic Games Store adds new achievements system next week

Coming to Alan Wake, Kena, Hades and more.

43

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

40

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

40

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

101

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

50

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

14

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

7

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

29

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Comments (25)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store