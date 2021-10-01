EA expands its GeForce Now presence with four more games

Bringing its total up to five.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 1 October 2021

Up until recently, the only EA game you could find on GeForce Now was Apex Legends; however, the publisher is now stretching its legs a little further into Nvidia's game streaming service with the addition of four new titles.

GeForce Now, which lets subscribers stream and play games they've purchased from the likes of Steam and the Epic Store on a range of different devices (provided Nvidia has secured the rights), is adding a total 14 new titles the service this month.

EA's offerings are far from being the most current - GeForce Now subscribers can now stream the Steam and Origin versions of Dragon Age: Inquisition, Mirror's Edge Catalyst, Battlefield 1 Revolution, and Unravel Two - but they're perhaps most notable in terms of significance.

Electronic Arts Games Streaming on GeForce Now.

Last year saw a host of big-name publishers - including Activision Blizzard, 2K, Bethesda, Warner Bros, and Xbox Game Studios - pulling their games from GeForce Now as it transitioned from beta to full release, while others, including Sega, Ubisoft, and Bungie have continued to support the service. Today's announcement that another major publisher is tentatively expanding its GeForce Now presence is clearly excellent news for subscribers, even if EA's future commitment to the service remains to be seen.

As for this month's other GeForce Now additions, the Epic Games Store version of Paradox Interactive's Europa Universalis 4 - which is currently free to download and keep - has made the cut, alongside the following titles:

  • Away: The Survival Series (Steam)
  • Lemnis Gate (Steam)
  • The Eternal Cylinder (Epic Games Store)
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed (Steam and Epic Games Store)
  • Industria (Steam and Epic Games Store)
  • The Last Friend (Steam and Epic Games Store)
  • Rogue Lords (Steam and Epic Games Store)
  • Europa Universalis 4 (Epic Games Store)
  • Battlefield 1 Revolution (Steam and Origin)
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition (Steam and Origin)
  • Mirror's Edge Catalyst (Steam and Origin)
  • Unravel Two (Steam and Origin)
  • Rustler (Steam)
  • Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist (Ubisoft Connect)

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Paradox cancels "several" unannounced projects to focus on its "proven game niches"

But still has 15 new titles in the works.

8

Bandai Namco's new speech bubble logo represents Japan's manga culture

"Fun for All into the Future."

36

Twitch officially unveils new verification tools to tackle hate raiding

Following reports earlier this week.

14

GamesMaster revival hosts announced

Three episodes to stream later this year.

102

PlayStation Studios acquires Manchester-based Fabrik Games

Joining ex-Sony Liverpool talent as part of Firesprite.

37

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

40

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

40

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

101

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

50

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

28

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store