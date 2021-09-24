Japan is getting the six button Mega Drive controller for Nintendo Switch Online

Three button original for everywhere else.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 24 September 2021

As revealed during last night's Nintendo Direct, N64 and Mega Drive games are finally heading to Nintendo Switch Online, and they'll be accompanied by physical controllers inspired by both platforms. Over in Japan, Nintendo also confirmed Mega Drive's much-loved six button pad variant will be available for purchase, but only in Japan.

Mega Drive's six button controller released back in 1993 to coincide with the launch of Street Fighter 2: Special Champion Edition and would eventually be supported by over 60 games. Yet despite its enduring popularity around the world - especially among fighting game fans - Sega and Nintendo have opted to make Switch's rendition of the six button pad exclusive to Japan. Everywhere else gets the three button original.

This isn't the first time Sega has denied western audience six-button Mega Drive goodness, of course; exactly the same thing happened with the release of its dinky Mega Drive Mini back 2019 to the disappointment of some, with everywhere but Japan having to make do with the three-button pad - Sega presumably reckoning (both then and now) the original offered the most nostalgia value for the majority of western Mega Drive fans.

1
The Japan-only six button controller for Switch Online.

Nintendo's newly announced retro controllers, which will be available to purchase at £39.99/€49.99/$49.99 apiece, are intended to offer a more authentic playing experience when N64 and Mega Drive games come to Switch as part of a new premium Nintendo Switch Online subscription tier arriving in October.

Nine N64 games will be offered at launch - Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Yoshi's Story, Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Mario Tennis, Dr Mario 6, WinBack: Covert Operations, and Sin & Punishment - with certain titles set to include online play. There's currently some concern these may be the inferior 50Hz editions over here based on last night's Europe-focused Nintendo Direct, but Nintendo currently isn't saying either way.

Over on the Mega Drive side, launch will bring 14 titles to Switch Online, including Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage 2, Shining Force, Shinobi 3, Gunstar Heroes, Ristar, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2, with more to follow. And if it's any consolation, none of the currently announced Mega Drive titles originally supported the six button controller anyway.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (6)

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Review | Lost Judgment review - all-out action hampered by ill-judged story

Lost cause.

66

Nintendo fans fear European Switch Online N64 games will be 50hz

"We have nothing to announce on this topic."

37

Chris Pratt says he's been working hard on Super Mario's voice

"It's-a me."

75

Feature | The Double-A Team: How The Simpsons Game has haunted me since 2008

Dance Dance Desperation.

22

Ubisoft reportedly fires takedown notice at GeForce Now games list

uPlayed.

16

You may also enjoy...

Japan is getting the six button Mega Drive controller for Nintendo Switch Online

Three button original for everywhere else.

6

The internet reacts to the Mario movie

"Hahahahaha bananas! Hahahahaha."

12

French outlet which successfully defended Quantic Dream bosses' lawsuit releases statement

Cleared of all charges.

5

Xbox's new Edge browser supports keyboards, Stadia and Discord

Along with a new Play Later discovery feature.

17

Nintendo fans fear European Switch Online N64 games will be 50hz

"We have nothing to announce on this topic."

37

Comments (6)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch