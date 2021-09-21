Activision boss Bobby Kotick subpoenaed as multiple agencies seek truth on harassment allegations

UPDATE: Activision Blizzard responds.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 21 September 2021

UPDATE 11.50am UK: Activision has issued a new statement saying it is cooperating with the agencies listed below and complying with the SEC's subpoena.

"The Company is actively engaged in continued discussions with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and has cooperated with the EEOC's investigation concerning certain employment practices," Activision wrote in a press release.

"It also confirmed that it is complying with a recent U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) subpoena issued to the Company and several current and former employees and executives regarding disclosures on employment matters and related issues. The Company is confident in its prior disclosures and is cooperating with the SEC's investigation."

"We are deeply committed to making Activision Blizzard one of the best, most inclusive places to work anywhere," company boss Bobby Kotick added. "There is absolutely no place anywhere in our Company for discrimination, harassment, or unequal treatment of any kind. While we continue to work in good faith with regulators to address and resolve past workplace issues, we also continue to move ahead with our own initiatives to ensure that we are the very best place to work. We remain committed to addressing all workplace issues in a forthright and prompt manner."

ORIGINAL STORY 11.00am UK: Activision Blizzard is under increasing pressure over its response to this year's claims of employee misconduct and harassment, with both the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) now involved.

Company boss Bobby Kotick and other senior executives have been subpoenaed to provide their internal communications regarding the company's response to the high-profile allegations, Wall St Journal [paywall] reported (thanks, GamesIndustry.biz).

The SEC is investigating whether World of Warcraft and Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard should have told its shareholders sooner about California's ongoing lawsuit. The EEOC, meanwhile, has been investigating the claims of harassment itself with the aim of a payout for victims - potentially in the millions.

1
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick.

In other Activision Blizzard news, the firm's chief legal officer Claire Hart has announced her departure via LinkedIn.

"After more than three years at Blizzard Entertainment, I have decided to move on to my next adventure. Friday was my last day," Hart wrote.

"The past three years have been full of unexpected twists and turns, but I feel honored to have worked with and met so many great people at Blizzard and across the Activision Blizzard businesses."

Earlier this month, Activision Blizzard employees filed a new lawsuit accusing the company of using "coercive tactics" to prevent organisational efforts to improve working conditions.

All this continues amid the original legal action by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing which alleged sexual harassment, discrimination, and a "frat boy" work culture at Blizzard.

The fallout of that lawsuit has seen numerous departures, including that of Blizzard president J. Allen Brack, but clearly today's latest developments will see further pressure put at the very top of Activision Blizzard.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (10)

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Mick McGinty, the man behind so much iconic 90s video game art, has passed away

From Street Fighter 2 to Streets of Rage and so much more besides.

33

Heavy Rain developer Quantic Dream successfully sues French newspaper Le Monde for libel

But loses case against second French outlet.

1

New rumours reckon Quantic Dream is making a Star Wars game

"They now finished their contract with Sony and will be signing with Disney."

86

Nintendo Switch finally adds Bluetooth audio support

Sounds good.

63

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

63

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

40

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

40

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

101

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

50

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Comments (10)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch