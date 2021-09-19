The Jackbox Party Pack 8 is out next month

Good news for fans of party games - the eighth instalment of The Jackbox Party Pack is set to release on October 14, 2021.

If you missed the announcement teaser a couple of weeks back, here it is:

The Jackbox Party Pack 8 will feature five new games - Job Job, Weapons Drawn, Drawful Animate, the Wheel of Enormous Proportions, and Poll Mine. Here's how the developer describes each of the new games courtesy of a recent blog post (thanks, TheGamer):

Job Job: A twisted interview game where you use other players' answers to score the job. Who knew getting a job could be fun AND chaotic? (3-10 players)

The Poll Mine: Jackbox's very first head-to-head team game! Trapped in a magical mine with no way out, try to correctly rank your group's poll opinions and escape. (2-10 players)

Drawful: Animate: This exciting new spin on the classic Drawful introduces animated gifs that you can create. Watch out for those tricky decoys! (3-10 players)

The Wheel of Enormous Proportions: The ultimate game of trivia and chance. Doesn't everyone love a game with a giant, shiny, spinning wheel? (4-8 players)

Weapons Drawn: The game where trust is nonexistent. Can you hide your murders while solving others? Get ready to point those fingers because everyone but you did it! (4-8 players)

Coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One in October - with other, unspecified "major digital platforms to follow in the future" - Jackbox Party Pack 8 will once again support phones, tablets, and computers as controllers; all you have to do is enter the room code into your device and you're good to go.