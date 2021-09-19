Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 19 September 2021

Revered 90s gaming show, GamesMaster, will be back on our screens later this year after a 23-year break.

While we already knew the show was making its triumphant return on E4 in the UK, a new press release explains that the programme will be back later this year with a "social-first partnership" with Facebook's Oculus Quest 2.

Though the show is described as spanning social, digital and linear broadcast, all episodes will initially premiere on E4's YouTube channel and will be followed by a linear play on E4.

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races and epic fights," the press release teases. "Through virtual battles across a range of games, the competitors will try everything in their power to claim a legendary Golden Joystick Trophy. But whilst they play, they'll be watched over by the all-knowing GamesMaster, famously portrayed in the original by Sir Patrick Moore."

As yet, we've still yet to have the face of the GamesMaster or the rebooted show's presenter confirmed.

We first learned that Channel 4 was rebooting GamesMaster back in February thanks to a sponsorship post by the channel. The post stated Channel 4 was seeking a brand partner for the job.

If you're ancient like me, you might remember that the original GamesMaster show ran from 1992 to 1998 and was chiefly led by irreverent (and fabulously sarcastic) presenter, Dominik Diamond.

