Jagged Alliance 3 is coming "soon" to PC

THQ has confirmed Jagged Alliance 3 is in development.

While there's no estimated release window as yet, developer Haemimont Games - the same team behind recent Tropico games - has revealed the "beloved series" is coming "soon" to PC.

Here's the announcement trailer, which debuted yesterday:

"Fans have been waiting for decades, to see the third edition of the legendary strategy franchise Jagged Alliance," THQ Nordic said in a press statement. "The strategy game experts from Haemimont Games, well known for their work on the Tropico-Series, Surviving Mars, Victor Vran and many other great games will finally create a true successor to the beloved series."

The game takes place in Grand Chien, a nation of "rich natural resources and deep political divides". Your job is to restore order by removing rogue diktat The Legion and locating the missing president with the help of a "huge cast of mercenaries, all with their own unique personalities, quirks, and backstories".

"Jagged Alliance 3 will combine tactically deep, turn-based combat with exploration of a large game world with strategic elements including gaining control over territories, training local forces, and establishing multiple squads chosen from beloved mercenaries - all well known to fans of the series," the press release adds.

"Jagged Alliance 3 will have RPG-elements like special perks or level-ups for your mercenaries, as well as looting and customizing your arsenal of weaponry."

