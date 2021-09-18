Jagged Alliance 3 is coming "soon" to PC

"Fans have been waiting for decades to see the third edition of the legendary strategy franchise."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 18 September 2021

THQ has confirmed Jagged Alliance 3 is in development.

While there's no estimated release window as yet, developer Haemimont Games - the same team behind recent Tropico games - has revealed the "beloved series" is coming "soon" to PC.

Here's the announcement trailer, which debuted yesterday:

"Fans have been waiting for decades, to see the third edition of the legendary strategy franchise Jagged Alliance," THQ Nordic said in a press statement. "The strategy game experts from Haemimont Games, well known for their work on the Tropico-Series, Surviving Mars, Victor Vran and many other great games will finally create a true successor to the beloved series."

The game takes place in Grand Chien, a nation of "rich natural resources and deep political divides". Your job is to restore order by removing rogue diktat The Legion and locating the missing president with the help of a "huge cast of mercenaries, all with their own unique personalities, quirks, and backstories".

"Jagged Alliance 3 will combine tactically deep, turn-based combat with exploration of a large game world with strategic elements including gaining control over territories, training local forces, and establishing multiple squads chosen from beloved mercenaries - all well known to fans of the series," the press release adds.

"Jagged Alliance 3 will have RPG-elements like special perks or level-ups for your mercenaries, as well as looting and customizing your arsenal of weaponry."

ICYMI, Titan Quest Anniversary Edition and the Jagged Alliance 1: Gold Edition are free to download on PC until 6pm on 23rd September. Publisher THQ Nordic has made both games available to download and keep forever on Steam as part of its 10th anniversary.

