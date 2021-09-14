Sources: Call of Duty 2022 is Infinity Ward's Modern Warfare 2

Codenamed Project Cortez.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 14 September 2021

Call of Duty 2022 is Infinity Ward's Modern Warfare 2, various sources have reported.

"Project Cortez" was spotted in today's leaked list of titles datamined from Nvidia's GeForce Now.

It's down as developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision.

VGC reports this is Modern Warfare 2, the follow-up to Infinity Ward's 2019 Modern Warfare soft reboot. Eurogamer sources back this up.

VGC also reports Modern Warfare 2's campaign revolves around US special forces fighting Colombian drug cartels. Eurogamer sources also back this up.

"Project Cortez" is apparently a reference to the Colonel Felix Cortez character from 1994 action thriller Clear and Present Danger, which has a similar premise.

The news comes two months after the State of California sued Activision Blizzard over what it alleges to be a "frat boy" culture that created "a breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women".

The lawsuit alleges a culture of "constant sexual harassment", mainly at Blizzard Entertainment, the maker of World of Warcraft, Diablo and Overwatch.

A coalition of workers from across multiple Activision Blizzard studios, collectively called the ABK Workers Alliance, has already criticised the decision to hire WilmerHale - the same law firm helping Amazon keep its workers from unionising - to review the company.

Even an Activision Blizzard shareholder has hit out at the company's response to the discrimination lawsuit.

Sledgehammer addressed the recent Activision Blizzard allegations while announcing the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The demands of the ABK Workers Alliance have still not been met, the organisation has said.

Modern Warfare 2 as next year's Call of Duty comes as little surprise, given it will be three years since Modern Warfare came out and there are many story threads left hanging.

Since then, free-to-play battle royale Warzone, currently driven by Raven, has exploded in popularity. Last year Treyarch released Black Ops Cold War, and this year Sledgehammer is set to release World War 2 shooter Vanguard.

Warzone's original map, Verdansk, is no more - and it's not coming back. A World War 2-themed map set in the Pacific theatre of war launches later this year to tie in with Vanguard. I suspect Warzone will launch a brand new map set in the present day or in the near future that continues Captain Price's story when the time comes for Modern Warfare 2 to launch.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (7)

Games in this article

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Call of Duty: Warzone

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

In celebration of Fortnite's new buff unicorn cereal mascot

Stays crispy in saliva 'til well after lunch.

6

Splitgate dev 1047 Games just got $100m in funding

Wants to make "new classic games".

Fortnite's UFO season concludes with explosive live event

And kicks off a dark new chapter in time for Halloween.

4

Destiny 2 disables exotic fusion rifle Telesto again

Telestop.

8

Images of Arkane's Redfall leak online

Grab the loot.

30

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 5 explained: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Comments (7)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch