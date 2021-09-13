Nintendo lowers price of base Switch model in Europe

UPDATE: Due to currency exchange rates and impending OLED arrival, Nintendo says.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 13 September 2021

UPDATE 11.45am UK: Nintendo has explained today's original Switch model price change in Europe, and said it is a reflection of both currency exchange rates and the upcoming launch of Nintendo Switch OLED.

Officially, Nintendo does not set hardware pricing in Europe - but the new £259.99 price mark for the console is seen by Nintendo as "appropriate for its own store" and is likely a price other retailers will now follow.

"Nintendo of Europe is changing the European trade price of the Nintendo Switch console to retailers," a company spokesperson told Eurogamer this morning. "More than four and a half years after its first release, Nintendo Switch continues to have strong sales momentum in Europe. After carefully weighing up a variety of factors, including currency exchange rates in Europe and the upcoming launch of Nintendo Switch - OLED Model, we decided that now was the appropriate time to change the European trade price of Nintendo Switch.

"The trade prices of Nintendo Switch Lite and the upcoming Nintendo Switch - OLED Model are not affected.

"The final price to consumers is determined by retailers. As a guide, we recommend that consumers check with local retailers to find out their prices. In My Nintendo Store, which is Nintendo's own retail channel, the price of each Nintendo Switch family console is now:

  • Nintendo Switch Lite: £199.99
  • Nintendo Switch: £259.99
  • Nintendo Switch - OLED Model: £309.99

"We made the price change before the launch of Nintendo Switch - OLED Model so that the price differences between each model in Nintendo's own retail channel, My Nintendo Store, would be what Nintendo judges to be appropriate for its own store."

There's no word yet on whether the original Nintendo Switch will see a pricing change in other regions.

ORIGINAL STORY 9.15am UK: Nintendo's basic Switch model is now cheaper in the UK and mainland Europe by around £20.

That makes it £259.99/€299.99, down from £279.99/€329.99. For comparison, the upcoming Switch OLED is set to launch at £309.99, while the Switch Lite is £199.99.

Official pricing for the console has updated on Nintendo's own store, though is not yet reflected on other retailers, such as Amazon.

Nintendo Switch OLED arrives on 8th October alongside Metroid Dread. It boasts a slightly larger screen which has been upgraded to OLED, plus 64GB of internal storage, improved speakers and a wider adjustable stand.

Martin went hands-on with Switch OLED last month, and said it was "the small details that might just make Switch OLED worthwhile" for those looking to upgrade.

That is, of course, if you can find the stock.

There had been whispers last week of an impending price-drop to make way for the arrival of OLED into the bustling Switch market - although that seemed to suggest a larger cut than the more marginal change in pricing seen today.

