Five years later, Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade finally comes to an end

Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade has come to an end.

Behaviour Interactive's competitive multiplayer third-person shooter was consigned to the Warp last night, on Friday, 10th September. It is no longer playable.

Eternal Crusade launched in September 2016 on PC, with a planned console release published by Bandai Namco that failed to materialise. It had four playable factions: the Space Marines, Chaos, Orks and Eldar.

Richie Shoemaker penned Eurogamer's Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade review, calling it "an ambitious and promising multiplayer shooter take on 40K that's left Early Access a little prematurely".

Five years later, the Eternal Crusade is over. Streamer ZoranTheBear captured the moment the servers switched off live on Twitch (skip to the end to see the final moments):

"We are proud of all of the work that went into Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade, and for the amazing community that rallied behind the game," Behaviour Interactive said in a post on Steam.

"Thank you for everything, we appreciate all of your support through the years."