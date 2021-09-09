Spider-Man 2 pits Peter Parker and Miles Morales against Venom on PS5 in 2023

Insomnaic Games has gone full superhero; not only is it working on a new Wolverine-themed adventure, it's revisiting some old friends in the newly announced Spider-Man 2, due in 2023.

There's not a huge amount to report as far as Spider-Man 2 goes just yet, but Sony's newly revealed cinematic trailer does offer a few tantalising teases of things to come. For starters, it looks like we'll be getting a double helping of Spidey in the numbered sequel, with both Miles Morales and Peter Parker joining forces to battle against Venom.

Insomnic's original crack at Spider-Man, released in 2018, bought bags of web-swinging fun to the gorgeously realised streets of Manhattan, and its 2020 standalone expansion, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, was equally sharp, meaning expectations will be high for this sequel.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - PlayStation Showcase 2021 Trailer.

Sony lists Spider-Man 2 for release on PS5, but it's unclear if, as with Insomniac's previous Spidey efforts, it'll be making its way to PS4 too. I'll update the story if I hear more.