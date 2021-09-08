Zookeeper World heads to Apple Arcade this Friday

This is an exciting week for Apple Arcade. Two words to write on the calendar for Friday: Zookeeper World. Maybe underline them too.

Zoo Keeper is the legendary web game from Robot Communications that turns match-three into an animal-tending classic with a surprising bolt of pathos thrown in when you least expect it. It was - I think - a DS launch game too, its bold colourful design showing off those little screens at their very best. It's since come to various platforms. Hooray!

I couldn't find a trailer, so here's a news cast. Predictions special. They didn't predict this!

Zookeeper World, developed by Kiteretsu, will offer Cel-shaded graphics as far as I can tell, and a sort of meta-mode where you're running your own zoo and keeping it stocked with delightful animals. Pathos yet to be confirmed. I am going to lose hours to this game. Maybe weeks and months and years.