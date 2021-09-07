Tripwire boss steps down after heavily-criticised Texas anti-abortion law tweet

The boss of Tripwire Interactive has stepped down after he said he was "proud" a draconian Texas anti-abortion law was allowed to stand.

Last week John Gibson, president of the Chivalry 2, Killing Floor and Maneater publisher, tweeted to say he "felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer".

Texas' new anti-abortion law took effect last week after a nod from the US supreme court. It allows anyone anywhere to sue anyone connected to an abortion in which cardiac activity was detected in the embryo: as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before most women even realise they are pregnant.

Following Gibson's tweet, developers who worked with Tripwire distanced themselves from Gibson and the company. Atlanta, Georgia-based co-developer Shipwright Studios, which worked on Chivalry 2 and Maneater, cancelled all its existing contracts with Tripwire. And Chivalry 2 developer Torn Banner Studios, based in Toronto, tweeted to reject Gibson's statement.

Some high-profile figures in the video game industry hit out at Gibson for his tweet, too, including ex-Gears of War developer Cliff Bleszinski and current God of War director Cory Barlog.

Now, Tripwire has issued a statement condemning Gibson's comments and confirming he had stepped down as CEO, with co-founder and current vice president Alan Wilson taking over in the interim.

Here's the statement in full:

"The comments given by John Gibson are of his own opinion, and do not reflect those of Tripwire Interactive as a company. His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community. Our leadership team at Tripwire are deeply sorry and are unified in our commitment to take swift action and to foster a more positive environment.

"Effective immediately, John Gibson has stepped down as CEO of Tripwire Interactive. Co-founding member and current Vice President, Alan Wilson, will take over as interim CEO. Alan has been with the company since its formation in 2005 and is an active lead in both the studio's business and developmental affairs.

"Alan will work with the rest of the Tripwire leadership team to take steps with employees and partners to address their concerns including executing a company-wide town hall meeting and promoting open dialogue with Tripwire leadership and all employees.

"His understanding of both the company's culture and the creative vision of our games will carry the team through this transition, with full support from the other Tripwire leaders."

