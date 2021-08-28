Xbox engineer fixes user's tiny, 15-year-old 360 gamerpic

I see what you did there.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 28 August 2021

An Xbox engineer fixed a user's tiny, 15-year-old Xbox 360 gamerpic so it now displays properly on modern devices.

Earlier this week, video producer and editor Gabriel Roland tweeted a picture of their 360 gamerpic as it appears now on modern consoles: tiny.

This Pac-Man gamerpic, bought for 80 Microsoft Points in 2006, shrinks with each new console generation as resolutions increase.

Most Xbox users updated their gamerpic years ago. Not Roland, though.

"With each passing generation, Xbox tries to shame my Pac-Man ghost avatar by shrinking it ever smaller and smaller," Roland said.

"I will not yield. I bought this gamerpic for 80 Xbox Points in 2006, and I'll be fucked if it won't remain the best dollar I've ever spent until the seas boil over."

Xbox engineering lead Eden Marie took notice, and vowed to do something to help out Roland's ageing gamerpic.

"Listen, I can't promise anything, but I'm going to make it my personal mission to fix this," Marie said.

Marie began her quest by buying the Pac-Man avatar, which is still on sale, although now priced $2.38.

Marie later discovered 360 gamerpics can never get bigger than 72 x 72 pixels, which explains its tiny look. She also discovered if you upload a PNG with transparency as a custom gamerpic, the Dashboard and Guide will respect that transparency in most places. Some of the built in gamerpics have transparency built in, too.

So, Marie treated the 360 gamerpic as a square within a larger gamerpic circle, with the rest transparent.

The below is the end result:

Roland replied - and sounded delighted: "I have never and will never feel better about a dollar in my entire life."

Then:

It's a cool result for this gamerpic, of course, but, tweeting, Marie said a change can be made to how all 360 gamerpics show up on console, not just certain ones. This is an update that will need to roll out with other console updates, but it sounds like it's coming.

Hopefully my tiny Master Chief head will soon look good enough to see again!

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (3)

More about Xbox Series X

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Steam's two-hour refund policy leads to indie developer quitting game development

This is why we can't have nice things.

128

343 Industries explains why we haven't seen Halo Infinite campaign gameplay since last year

Chief! Easy. You've been out for a while.

66

Xbox Series X and S and Xbox One get cloud gaming this Christmas

Take flight.

52

You can read the full script of American McGee's Alice: Asylum right now

McGee hopes it will see a new Alice instalment "funded and greenlit for development".

5

EA vows to consider "the player perspective" when delisting games in the future

After Syndicate and Ultima Underworld backlash.

36

You may also enjoy...

Jelly Deals | Xbox Series X/S stock: where to buy Microsoft's new console

Latest Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stock updates.

131

Jelly Deals | PS5 stock: latest updates on where to buy the PlayStation 5

All the latest on when the next big console drop is set to happen.

420

PlayStation 5 scalpers scoop up Argos stock before it's put on sale

"A PS5 for every room in the house, even the bog."

321

Here's what happens when you recycle video game plastic boxes

That's a wrap.

34

Feature | It's time to stop running from gaming addiction

Talk to the hand.

175

Comments (3)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch