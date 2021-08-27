Steam's two-hour refund policy leads to indie developer quitting game development

This is why we can't have nice things. 

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 27 August 2021

A new debate has erupted surrounding Steam's two-hour refund policy.

If you weren't aware, Steam offers a refund for all game purchases, no questions asked, as long as your playtime is less than two hours and it's within two weeks of purchase.

It's a ‌pro-consumer policy (or a cost-effective way to reduce the number of customer service staff, depending on who you ask), and the two-hour playtime threshold is intended to stop less trustworthy consumers from exploiting it.

But while most AAA games easily exceed the two-hour length (looking at you, Assassin's Creed Valhalla), smaller indie games with short stories can fall short. This potentially leads to a situation where players can finish a game and return it within two hours.

That's the exact situation faced by indie developer Emika Games, who recently released Summer of '58, a psychological thriller that's received an overall rating of Very Positive on Steam. Unfortunately, the game can be completed in about 90 minutes, which leaves plenty of time for players to exploit Steam's refund policy.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the developer said they are "leaving game development" and referenced that they aren't earning enough to develop more games because of the high amount of refunds.

It's an unfortunate situation where a consumer-friendly policy is harming the very developers who can least afford to be losing sales. It's also a difficult problem to fix.

Reducing the threshold from two hours will only hurt consumers getting through extremely long AAA releases. Steam could potentially have a separate policy for shorter indie games, but that would require additional staff to verify that games are indeed shorter, which Valve is unlikely to do. Another potential technical workaround is using Steam achievements as a signifier of game completion. If a player gets the final achievement for finishing the story, the option to return the game could be removed.

How do you think this could be resolved that strikes the right balance between consumer rights and security for developers?

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (32)

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Fortnite is hosting a Martin Luther King experience

Including full 17-minute I Have a Dream speech.

53

NES and SNES designer Lance Barr leaves Nintendo

After nearly 39 years.

23

Tributes paid to Saints Row modder Mike "IdolNinja" Watson, who has died

"Mike was one of the best of us..."

7

Nine years later, Kingdoms of Amalur staff receive final paycheck

But only up to 20% of what they were owed.

14

All the best bits from Gamescom Opening Night Live

Saints Row! Marvel! Halo! Horizon!

32

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

41

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

41

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

101

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

50

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Comments (32)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch