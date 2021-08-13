Not Tonight 2 is a road trip through an alternative, broken America

News by Wesley Yin-Poole
Updated on 13 August 2021

Publisher No More Robots has announced Not Tonight 2, the sequel to 2018's unapologetically political post-Brexit document-checking game.

Developer PanicBarn's Not Tonight 2 travels across the pond to an "alternative" USA, where capitalism and political greed have taken center stage. It's described as "basically America: The Video Game", with three branching stories written by a team of POC authors and artists.

The trailer is below:

You plot a route across America, "making terrifying decisions along the way". Expect rhythm games, serving burgers, assessing religion, word association, checking chickens, working the Texan wall, and more, No More Robots said.

Here's the official blurb:

"O Say Can You See, a variety of politically-driven minigames? Check your guests follow the correct religion, then join a cult, tap along to rhythm games, make sure the Colonel's chickens have enough steroids pumped into them, serve your fellow Canadians with free poutine, work a day or two on the Texan wall...

"Not Tonight 2 intertwines the lives of Malik, Kevin and Mari, as they race across the land of the free, on a mission to save their friend Eduardo from being deported (or worse) by the fascist Martyrs regime."

Not Tonight 2 launches later this year.

