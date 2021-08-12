Nintendo World suspends rides as Goomba statue breaks free, plummets to ground

Just as well it wasn't the Thwomp. 

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 12 August 2021

Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan was forced to suspend several rides yesterday after a stack of Goomba characters plummeted to the ground.

No injuries have been reported.

The Goomba statue broke free from its normal position atop the Yoshi's Adventure ride, Asahi Shumbun Digital reported (thanks, VGC). The Goombas fell just next to the ride's track, close to where a Yoshi car was passing by, but not directly onto anywhere guests could have been.

Video of the incident's aftermath, below, shows a crowd of Nintendo World employees struggling to drag the Goombas away into the underground portion of Yoshi's Adventure, and out of sight.

A safety warning notice can be heard being played over loudspeakers.

It's feared that high winds at the park may have caused the Goombas to come loose - a typhoon is reported to have been nearing the region at the time.

Various Universal Studios Japan attractions were then closed for the remainder of the day so that safety checks could be made.

Super Nintendo World finally opened to public in March after nearly a year's delay due to the global pandemic. Originally, it had been set to launch alongside the Tokyo Olympics back in 2020.

Across the Pacific, Super Nintendo World Orlando is now reportedly aiming for a 2025 opening, while construction continues on another park in California.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (5)

More about Super Mario 3D All-Stars

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Diablo 4 director among trio of men no longer at Blizzard

Lead designer and Overwatch character namesake Jesse McCree also gone.

44

Take-Two trying to shutdown popular GTA Online mod menu

UPDATE: More mods have been taken down.

26

As the Olympics concludes, BBC tours its Unreal Engine-powered studio

Even the fish weren't real.

38

Activision Blizzard shareholder hits out at "inadequate" response to discrimination lawsuit

"Review by WilmerHale is deficient in a number of ways."

24

Watch the Nintendo Switch indie presentation here

At 5pm UK time.

22

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

41

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

41

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

101

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

50

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Comments (5)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch