Eastward launches next month as Nintendo Switch timed console exclusive

Chucklefish's gorgeous 2D pixel art adventurer will launch as a timed console exclusive for Nintendo Switch on 16th September.

Nintendo revealed the date this afternoon, as part of its just-finished Switch indie game showcase.

We've had our eyes on Eastward for some time, through various demos (here, Chris Tapsell writes about being enraptured by it, all the way back at EGX 2019).

"This is an RPG in which dense pixel art meets modern lighting," Chris Donlan wrote after more time with the game. "The world is ending and two heroes are making their way through a cobbled-together world. The whole thing reminds me a little of the Mario and Luigi games, despite the shift to real-time battling."

Your next adventure is just over the horizon! Eastward from @ChucklefishLTD and @pixpilgames arrives as a timed-console exclusive to #NintendoSwitch on 16/09.



Pre-orders start on Nintendo #eShop later today! — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) August 11, 2021