Xbox is getting a night mode to dim your screen, controller and power button

Microsoft is currently testing a night mode feature for Xbox, which will dim your screen, disable HDR and let you filter out blue light.

It's a similar idea to the kind of eye-strain solving options available on smartphones.

But beyond affecting your TV, there will be options to also dim your console's controller light and power button - which can end up feeling quite bright in a dark room.

The feature is going out to Alpha Skip-Ahead ring testers now, as spotted by The Verge, with additional options to schedule or manually enable these features to your heart's (and eyes') content.

Here's a look at all that in action: