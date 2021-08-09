Xbox is getting a night mode to dim your screen, controller and power button

Bright idea.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 9 August 2021

Microsoft is currently testing a night mode feature for Xbox, which will dim your screen, disable HDR and let you filter out blue light.

It's a similar idea to the kind of eye-strain solving options available on smartphones.

But beyond affecting your TV, there will be options to also dim your console's controller light and power button - which can end up feeling quite bright in a dark room.

The feature is going out to Alpha Skip-Ahead ring testers now, as spotted by The Verge, with additional options to schedule or manually enable these features to your heart's (and eyes') content.

Here's a look at all that in action:

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (16)

More about Xbox Series X

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Here's when you can watch Xbox's Gamescom showcase

Halo! Forza! More?

9

Here's Fortnite's Ariana Grande event to rewatch

Feat. Kevin.

9

There's a new South Park game in development

And this one is a "3D game".

25

The Steam Deck will perform equally well whether you're mobile or have it docked

"We didn't feel we should target going after the dock scenario at higher resolutions."

77

Another record-breaking video game auction sees a rare copy of Super Mario Bros. sell for $2m

$uper Mario Bro$.

19

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

41

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

41

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

101

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

50

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Comments (16)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch