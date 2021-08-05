Embracer Group gobbles eight more developers, including 3D Realms

Embracer Group - the parent company of THQ Nordic, Saber Interactive, Koch Media and Gearbox - has added another eight studios to its bulging collection.

Notably, this includes Duke Nukem studio 3D Realms, which currently has six new projects in the works. It, alongside support studio and fellow Danish outfit Slipgate Ironworks, will be folded into Saber.

Lost in Harmony and 11-11 Memories Retold developer DigixArt will be folded into Koch Media, meanwhile. Its next project is the promising-looking procedural roadtrip game Road 96.

VR studio Force Field, as well as its subsidiary Vertigo Games, will also become part of Koch Media and continue to work on VR projects.

Embracer's Coffee Stain Studios will gain Easy Trigger, developer of the fun, pulpy 2D shooter Huntdown and Deep Rock Galactic developer Ghost Ship Games. It sounds like there's more Huntdown in the works, too.

And finally, Embracer has also acquired CrazyLabs, developer of mobile game Super Stylist, and Grimfrost, an "e-commerce specialist and a leading player with a global brand within high-quality Viking merchandise".

Embracer Group now includes more than 70 studios total.