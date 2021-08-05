Embracer Group gobbles eight more developers, including 3D Realms

And Lost in Harmony developer DigixArt.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 5 August 2021

Embracer Group - the parent company of THQ Nordic, Saber Interactive, Koch Media and Gearbox - has added another eight studios to its bulging collection.

Notably, this includes Duke Nukem studio 3D Realms, which currently has six new projects in the works. It, alongside support studio and fellow Danish outfit Slipgate Ironworks, will be folded into Saber.

Lost in Harmony and 11-11 Memories Retold developer DigixArt will be folded into Koch Media, meanwhile. Its next project is the promising-looking procedural roadtrip game Road 96.

VR studio Force Field, as well as its subsidiary Vertigo Games, will also become part of Koch Media and continue to work on VR projects.

Embracer's Coffee Stain Studios will gain Easy Trigger, developer of the fun, pulpy 2D shooter Huntdown and Deep Rock Galactic developer Ghost Ship Games. It sounds like there's more Huntdown in the works, too.

And finally, Embracer has also acquired CrazyLabs, developer of mobile game Super Stylist, and Grimfrost, an "e-commerce specialist and a leading player with a global brand within high-quality Viking merchandise".

Embracer Group now includes more than 70 studios total.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (6)

More about Road 96

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Fullbright co-founder steps down amidst studio exodus

But will remain writer on troubled Open Roads.

16

PS5 dev kits briefly appear on eBay

Bid goodbye.

6

Nintendo Switch sales slow year-on-year, as console nears 90m

New horizons.

6

Blizzard president J. Allen Brack "leaving the company to pursue new opportunities"

Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra now "co-leaders" of Warcraft maker.

67

Activision Blizzard boss pledges "We will be the company that sets the example... in our industry"

As employees continue to condemn lawsuit response.

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

41

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

41

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

101

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

50

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Comments (6)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch