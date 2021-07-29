Adorable avian skateboarding game SkateBird delays release to September

SkateBird, the adorable avian-themed skateboarding title from developer Glass Bottom Games, has pushed back its release by just over a month, and will now come to Xbox, Switch, PC, and Amazon Luna on 16th September.

SkateBird, which was originally due to release in August, casts players as a "chill little skateboarding bird" that passes the time waiting for its owner to come home from work by constructing a glorious, homemade skatepark.

In this bird-sized skateboarding paradise, players can trick and grind their way toward completing missions and unlocking courses, hopefully attracting a loyal bird following and fixing their human friend's life along the way.

SkateBird - Delayed Release Date Trailer.

There are cosmetics to unlock and hidden mixtapes to find in order to expand the game's "low-fi birb-hop soundtrack", and the whole thing is designed around intuitive, accessibility minded controls, as Glass Bottom Games detailed previously.

Addressing SkateBird's delay on Steam, the developer wrote, "Hit some bugs, SDK stuff where the old code worked but the new one suddenly didn't, you get the idea. Gave us more time to polish other stuff though, so that's nice!".

SkateBird now comes to Switch, Xbox, PC (via Steam and the Microsoft Store), and Amazon Luna on Thursday, 16th September, where it'll cost $19.99 (around £15). It releases for Game Pass on the same date. Confirmed post-launch support will initially bring a new Pet The Bird mode and Skate Heaven stage, with more content updates set to be detailed following release.