Adorable avian skateboarding game SkateBird delays release to September

On Xbox, Switch, PC, and Amazon Luna.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 29 July 2021

SkateBird, the adorable avian-themed skateboarding title from developer Glass Bottom Games, has pushed back its release by just over a month, and will now come to Xbox, Switch, PC, and Amazon Luna on 16th September.

SkateBird, which was originally due to release in August, casts players as a "chill little skateboarding bird" that passes the time waiting for its owner to come home from work by constructing a glorious, homemade skatepark.

In this bird-sized skateboarding paradise, players can trick and grind their way toward completing missions and unlocking courses, hopefully attracting a loyal bird following and fixing their human friend's life along the way.

SkateBird - Delayed Release Date Trailer.

There are cosmetics to unlock and hidden mixtapes to find in order to expand the game's "low-fi birb-hop soundtrack", and the whole thing is designed around intuitive, accessibility minded controls, as Glass Bottom Games detailed previously.

Addressing SkateBird's delay on Steam, the developer wrote, "Hit some bugs, SDK stuff where the old code worked but the new one suddenly didn't, you get the idea. Gave us more time to polish other stuff though, so that's nice!".

SkateBird now comes to Switch, Xbox, PC (via Steam and the Microsoft Store), and Amazon Luna on Thursday, 16th September, where it'll cost $19.99 (around £15). It releases for Game Pass on the same date. Confirmed post-launch support will initially bring a new Pet The Bird mode and Skate Heaven stage, with more content updates set to be detailed following release.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Skatebird

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

James Bond's Aston Martin is now in Rocket League

The pitch will be shaken, not stirred.

13

Football Manager is finally getting women's football

"This is the right thing to do."

38

Konami will sell Master League and other offline modes as eFootball DLC

Dead as a Dodo.

40

Amazon Prime Gaming signs shirt sponsorship deal with… Stevenage FC

Total eclip of the hart.

7

EA to bring women's golf into next-gen PGA Tour game

Iona Stephen the first female on-course commentator.

35

You may also enjoy...

Murdered teen footballer now in FIFA 21 - 15 years after his death

"We get to honour his talent."

17

EA is selling FIFA 21 cosmetics outside loot boxes for the first time

But they're overpriced.

24

Football Manager joins clubs and players in social media boycott over online abuse

#StopOnlineAbuse.

34

EA vows to do more to tackle racist content in FIFA 21

"It seems more prevalent than ever."

76

Feature | Going up against a legend again in Gran Turismo Sport

Get in there Lewis.

107

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch