Microsoft says Xbox Series X/S are its "fastest-selling consoles ever"

But doesn't provide sales figures.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 28 July 2021

Now's the time for trumpeting console sales figures, and Xbox has a marketing statistic of its own to flex.

Speaking last night in a company earnings call, Microsoft boss Satya Nadella said Xbox Series X/S were the company's "fastest-selling consoles ever, with more consoles sold life-to-date than any previous generation".

But Microsoft again refrained from sharing its actual sales figures - something the company hasn't made public now for many years.

On Twitter, games industry analyst Daniel Ahmad noted that Series X/S sales are likely now around the 6.5m consoles mark as of 30th June, compared to an estimated 5.7m for Xbox One over the same time period, and 5m for Xbox 360 the generation before that.

Sales have been impacted by supply chain issues experienced across the industry, with component shortages and scalping affecting customer ability to purchase consoles. Nadella told investors last night "demand for Xbox Series X and S consoles continued to exceed supply".

Still, Ahmad noted that supply has improved somewhat in the past quarter, and accordingly Microsoft's hardware revenues recently rose 20 percent on the quarter before.

Today, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said that "improving inventory levels remains a top priority" for Sony too, as it continues to face stock shortages, and as it confirmed PS5 sales of 10m.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (18)

More about Xbox Series X

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Activision Blizzard boss Bobby Kotick tells staff company's initial response to discrimination lawsuit was "tone deaf"

As share price falls.

33

People think that new hill in London looks like Super Mario 64

Bob-omb Arch.

26

Nintendo Switch Online's next three SNES games revealed

UPDATE: Super Mario Bros. 3 SP quietly released.

50

Over 2000 current and former Activision Blizzard employees sign petition calling company response to discrimination lawsuit "abhorrent and insulting"

Bobby Kotick still silent.

95

It looks like Netflix has commissioned a live-action Pokémon series

Netflix and Pikachill.

8

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

41

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

41

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

104

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

51

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Comments (18)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch