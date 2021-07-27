Acclaimed puzzler A Monster's Expedition heading to Switch, getting "major" free expansion next week

Developer Draknek & Friends' acclaimed puzzler A Monster's Expedition is heading to Switch next Thursday, 5th August, and a "major" free expansion comes to all platforms the same day.

A Monster's Expedition initially launched for Steam and Apple Arcade at the tail-end of last year, sending players on a wonderfully relaxing open-world puzzle adventure - in the role of the titular monster - that predominantly involves rolling logs around small, awkwardly shaped landmasses, Sokoban-style, to form bridges and access new islands.

A few more wrinkles are added along the way, of course, often leading to some ingenious head scratchers, but A Monster's Expedition has such a natural charm, it never frustrates. "There's no tension, no forced direction," wrote Chris Tapsell in his Essential review last year, "just curiosity and momentum and a reward that feels, at times, like a welcome embrace."

A Monster's Expedition - Museum Expansion and Switch Release Trailer.

When A Monster's Expedition launches for Switch on 5th August, it'll be accompanied by a significant free expansion for all platforms known as the Museum Update. This introduces 100 new puzzle islands - all seamlessly integrated into the existing game's open world - plus "more than a dozen exhibits" to admire.

Sokobond Express - Teaser Trailer.

What's more, A Monster's Expedition isn't the only treat Draknek has in store for Switch owners; the developer is also releasing three of its acclaimed older titles on Nintendo's platform on 2nd September: chemistry puzzler Sokobond, snowball roller A Good Snowman Is Hard To Build, and Cosmic Express, which tasks player with plotting a train route between space stations.

Draknek has also revealed it'll be releasing Sokobond Express - a brand-new title mashing-up concepts from Sokobon and Cosmic Express - in Q2 next year.