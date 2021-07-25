People are now speedrunning that Google Doodle game

Lucky them.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 25 July 2021

Players are now speedrunning Google Doodle's latest game, Doodle Champion Island Games.

The browser game - released to celebrate the start of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics - has been completed in just 11 seconds (that's In-Game Time as opposed to Real-Time Attack) not once, but three times, with speedrunners ExaminationMassive95, stratpat1964, and dishadow99 all jointly holding the record (thanks r/speedrun, via TheGamer).

You can check out a full 11-second run on Reddit.

As we summarised when the game was first announced, there are seven sports on offer in the game: marathon running, rugby, table tennis, skateboarding, synchronised swimming, archery and climbing. Each sport has its own fun mini-game and themed area of the map in which you can meet and help a variety of characters, with certain accomplishments earning you awards in a central achievements room.

"There's a lot to enjoy here, with plenty of nods to Japanese folklore and history which perfectly fit the JRPG theme," Tom said at the time. "Individual sports also get their own anime-style introduction.

"The whole thing is beautifully designed and smartly controlled with just your arrow keys and space bar. Oh, and it autosaves, so you can have quick two-minute bashes throughout the day while doing other things. Are you feeling Lucky?"

