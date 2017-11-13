Jelly Deals: Nintendo Switch down to £269.99 at Amazon this week

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

As I have mentioned multiple times this month, Black Friday 2017 is just around the corner. Next week, in fact, in case you've not been keeping up to date with the world's foremost discounting faux-holiday. We've got our own guides set up to take a look at the best Nintendo Black Friday deals - but ahead of those deals kicking off in earnest, you can currently pick up a Nintendo Switch for only £269.99 at Amazon UK.

That's the Neon Joy-Con version, by the way, and you won't be getting any games with it for that price, but it still brings the cost of a Switch down to one of its lowest prices around, coupled with Amazon's Prime delivery. If you're after a Grey version, SimplyGames has an offer for the console for £10 less as well.

In addition to that, if you happen to be one of the lucky people out there who are in range of Amazon UK's brand new 'Amazon Fresh' delivery service, you can get yourself a Nintendo Switch console for only £239.99, its cheapest price ever. To do this, head over to the Amazon Fresh page and, as long as it's your first spend of £90 or more on a new account, you'll get £30 off the Switch and it's all yours, delivered swiftly for £240.

So, in summary:

While Black Friday deals will be kicking off next week, it's not all that likely that we'll be seeing major discounts on Switch consoles across many retailers. Instead, it's more likely that we'll see Switches being bundled up with a few games thrown in for free. If, however, you're only looking to grab the console itself, it's hard to go wrong with one of these offers. Having said that, we'll be keeping an eye on all the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals, so feel free to check back with us over the course of the next week just in case.