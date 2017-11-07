Eurogamer.net
Jelly Deals: 3 for 2 on amiibo while stock lasts today

That K.K. Slider one won't last.

By Jamie Wallace Published

This is a post about an amiibo deal - which inevitably means it's likely to sell out by the time you finish reading this post, so I'll keep this brief.

Over at Tesco Direct today, you can pick up three amiibo figures for the price of two out of a wide range of currently-in-stock characters. These include a bunch of Animal Crossing characters (most importantly K.K. Slider, of course), Fox McCloud, Duck Hunt Duo, R.O.B., Ryu, Wario, Zero Suit Samus and everybody's favourite organised crime boss, Tom Nook.

3_for_2_amiibo

You'll find all of these as well as a handful of others, at least while stock lasts, on the link below - but you should probably be quick.

Three for two amiibo figures from Tesco Direct

The vast majority of these figures are £10.99 each, though you can also pick up a triple pack of Reese, Cyrus and K.K. for £22 if you like.

