Jelly Deals: Green Man Gaming's Halloween Sale now on

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

'Tis the season to be spooky, and as it turns out, Green Man Gaming has just launched its Halloween Sale range, offering up a batch of horror titles with up to 90 per cent off. There's also a big clown as the header image of the page for good measure. Topical.

As for the games involved, the sale covers everything from newer releases like Prey, Observer and Resident Evil 7 to older gems like Left 4 Dead 2, Limbo and, of course, Deadly Premonition. You'll also find Doom, Killing Floor, Call of Cthulu, Layers of Fear and more. All you need to theoretically scare yourself into a stupor over the coming few days.

There's also the 20th Anniversary release of Another World in there for £2.40, as well, which isn't exactly a horror game but it's an absolute classic that makes me miss my Mega Drive every time I see it.

Here's some of what you can pick up in the sale:

Left 4 Dead 2 for £3

Doom for £13.39

Mad Max for £6.40

The Evil Within for £7.50

Prey for £22.49

Dragon's Dogma Dark Arisen for £9.60

Deadly Premonition: Director's Cut for £2

Resident Evil 7 for £20

Limbo for £1.40

Rage for £2.72

Observer for £18.39

Inside for £7.50

White Day: A Labyrinth Named School for £11.50

Layers of Fear for £3.75

Call of Cthulu: Dark Corners of the Earth for £1.36

Halloween Sale from Green Man Gaming

For what it's worth, watching the entire third season of Twin Peaks earlier this year was all it took for me to launch into another playthrough of the absolute insanity that is Deadly Premonition and, for that price, it's a cheap way to guarantee an experience you won't soon forget, to say the least. See for yourself in the Late to the Party that Aoife and Ian filmed earlier this year.

You don't even have to be a Twin Peaks fan to see how fiercely that game wears its influences on its sleeve. Isn't that right, Zach?