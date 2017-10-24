Jelly Deals: GOG's weekly sale features up to 90% off Team 17 titles

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

This week's GOG sale features up to 90 per cent off a selection of Team 17's wares.

In the range, you'll find more recent titles like the Banjo-Kazooie-inspired Yooka-Laylee, last year's strategy title Sheltered, Worms (which needs no introduction) and even a beat-'em-up from the 90s called Ultimate Body Blows that I must have missed entirely when I was younger.

You'll also find the absolute classic of a top-down action strategy game that is Alien Breed in here. It might not look like much now, but when I was a kid this thing was completely terrifying, trust me.

Here's the range in full:

Yooka-Laylee for £23.49 / $26.79 / €26.89

Yooka-Laylee Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade for £5.39 / $6.69 / €6.69

Sheltered for £2.49 / $3.74 / €3.29

Worms W.M.D. for £9.99 / $14.99 / €14.99

Worms World Party Remastered for £2.79 / $3.74 / €3.29

Worms: Armageddon for £2.19 / $2.99 / €2.99

Worms United for £0.99 / $1.19 / €1.09

Worms 2 for £0.99 / $1.19 / €1.09

Alien Breed + Tower Assault for £0.49 / $0.59 / €0.49

Ultimate Body Blows for £0.69 / $0.89 / €0.79

World Rally Fever: Born on the Road for £0.69 / $0.89 / €0.79

Worms Forts: Under Siege for £0.99 / $1.19 / €1.09

Team 17 Sale range from GOG.com

Of course, this is all lovely but the real tragedy is that Team 17's best game is missing. I'm talking, of course, about everybody's favourite amphibian superhero - Superfrog, along with its slightly weird Lucozade product placement. What a classic.