Jelly Deals: Rainbow Six Chibi figurines are a thing you can collect now

Despite being originally released in December 2015, Rainbow Six Siege continues to have a large and fairly rabid fanbase. Of course, that's helped to no end by Ubisoft's constant updates and map packs. Even now, approaching the end of 2017, Ubisoft seems to fully endorse its little shooter that could - this time with some cute merch.

Specifically, the Ubisoft Store is offering up a collection of five 'Chibi' versions of some of the main Rainbow Six Siege crew, dubbed the 'Six Collection'. Ash, IQ, Smoke, Montagne and Tachanka are all represented, with Tachanka being an online exclusive not sold in any stores (and arguably the cutest).

Along with your new desk buddy, you'll also get a code for an in-game charm representing the chibi version of the character as an added bonus. Each figure stands roughly four inches tall and comes in a fancy decorative box, too. You can get 20% off if you feel like cashing in 100 Uplay points (the kind you earn while playing Ubi games).

These guys aren't cheap by any means, coming in at £17.99 per figure, but if you feel like picking up the whole lot, you'll get your fifth figure for free.

They're all live for pre-order right now at Ubisoft's online shop, with a release date of Tuesday, 3rd October.