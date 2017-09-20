Jelly Deals: Xbox One X pre-orders are now live

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

Weeks after the initial batch of launch-only, pre-order-only Xbox One X 'Project Scorpio Edition' consoles came and went, you can now finally pre-order an Xbox One X again.

This morning, the vast majority of retailers opened up pre-orders on the regular edition of the Xbox One X 1TB console. With under two months until the system launches and judging by how fast the Project Scorpio Edition sold out, if you've been thinking about upgrading to the so-called 'world's most powerful console', you may want to think about getting an order down while you still can.

Amazon is first to the bat, where you can get the system on its own for £449.99 or pick up a bundle with Forza 7 included for £491.95.

GAME has taken the almost inevitable step of allowing Xbox One X pre-orders in a variety of bundles at various price points. On this site alone, there are 12 different options for you.

Of course, if you prefer, you can head straight to the source and put an order in with Microsoft's own store.

Over in the US, Amazon has yet to set the 'pre-order' button live, but when it does, you'll find it here.

If any of these sell out, look for more and more retailers to put pre-orders live as the day progresses.

The Xbox One X is due for a worldwide launch on Tuesday, 7th November, costing £449.99 / $499.99.