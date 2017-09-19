Jelly Deals: Oddworld Abe's Oddyssey is free at Humble & GOG right now

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

Humble's End of Summer Sale finally comes to a close this Thursday, 21st September at 6pm (around 10am Pacific Time) and as one final swing - a right-hook directly towards the encroaching Autumn - the site is offering yet another free game for a limited time.

Over the past week, Humble has offered up two other freebies, each for a matter of days at a time. First, it was the original Walking Dead series from Telltale Games, then Double Fine's Psychonauts came out to play. Now, we have an oldie but a goodie up for grabs.

Starting right now and for the next 48 hours - until the end of the End of Summer Sale, which lasts until the aforementioned time on Thursday - you can pick up a PC copy of the original Oddworld: Abe's Oddyssey, absolutely free.

This is the original version of Lorne Lanning's sidescrolling adventure puzzler, rather than the more recently released 'New and Tasty' version, so if you have a particular nostalgia for the series, this is a nice little treat to get midway through the week.

Oddworld: Abe's Oddyssey on PC (Steam) for free from Humble Store

Meanwhile, over at GOG, the party continues, as that site is offering the very same offer but on a DRM-free edition of the game rather than a Steam key. If that's more your speed, you can head right over here.

Oddworld: Abe's Oddyssey on PC for free from GOG

For the newly-low price of free, it's probably worth picking this one up if only to use the in-menu conversation tester and see Abe's little face, really.