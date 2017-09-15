Jelly Deals: Humble's End of Summer Sale adds Rockstar, Capcom, Square Enix and more

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

For the past week, Humble has been sending out the summer in style with a sale range it's calling the End of Summer Sale, imaginatively. As a part of that offer, new games (from various publishers) have been added every few days or so, with discounts as impressive as you'd expect.

As of today, you'll find the biggest update so far - Rockstar, Square Enix, Capcom, Kalypso, Deep Silver, Codemasters and Frontier Developments all have games added into the End of Summer Sale and each publisher even gets its own little page to showcase their wares.

Honestly, there is probably too much stuff to actually properly showcase in one article here, so you may want to head over to the Humble Store and check it all out for yourself. Nonetheless, I'm here and you're already reading this so we may as well take a look at some of the best and brightest of today's special fancy offers.

Rockstar's stuff

Grand Theft Auto 5 for £19.99 / $29.99 / €29.99

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy for £5.99 / $8.99 / €5.99

Grand Theft Auto 4 Complete Edition for £8.99 / $8.99 / €8.99

Grand Theft Auto Collection for £10.49 / $14.99 / €14.99

Rockstar titles in Humble End of Summer Sale

Square Enix's stuff

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided for £9.99 / $14.99 / €12.49

Just Cause 3 XL Edition for £14.99 / $21.24 / €18.74

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration for £15.99 / $23.99 / €19.99

Life is Strange Complete First Season for £3.99 / $4.99 / €4.99

Hitman Complete Season One for £15.99 / $23.99 / €19.99

Sleeping Dogs for £4.99 / $7.49 / €7.49

Square Enix titles in Humble End of Summer Sale

Capcom's stuff

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen for £9.59 / $11.99 / €11.99

Resident Evil 7: biohazard for £23.99 / $35.99 / €29.99

Street Fighter 5 for £17.49 / $19.99 / €19.99

Dead Rising 4 for £15.99 / $23.99 / €23.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection for £5.99 / $7.49 / €7.49

DmC Devil May Cry for £7.99 / $9.99 / €9.99

Capcom titles in Humble End of Summer Sale

Codemaster's stuff

DiRT Rally for £9.99 / $14.99 / €12.49

DiRT 4 for £30.14 / $40.19 / €36.84

GRID 2 Reloaded for £7.49 / $12.49 / €11.24

Overlord: Fellowship of Evil for £2.39 / $3.79 / €3.79

Codemasters titles in Humble End of Summer Sale

Deep Silver's stuff

Saints Row 4 for £2.74 / $3.74 / €3.74

Saints Row Ultimate Franchise Pack for £19.99 / $24.99 / €24.99

Metro Redux Bundle for £6.24 / $7.49 / €7.49

Dead Island Definitive Collection for £12.49 / $19.99 / €19.99

Ryse: Son of Rome for £3.74 / $4.99 / €4.99

Killer is Dead Nightmare Edition for £2.24 / $2.99 / €2.99

Deep Silver titles in Humble End of Summer Sale

Frontier's stuff

Elite Dangerous for £13.39 / $20.09 / €16.74

Elite Dangerous Horizons Season pass for £13.39 / $20.09 / €16.74

Planet Coaster for £22.49 / $33.74 / €28.49

Lostwinds: The Blossom Edition for £2.74 / $3.74 / €3.74

Frontier Development titles in Humble End of Summer Sale

Right, that's it for now. Don't forget that until about 6 pm on Saturday, you can pick up a copy of Psychonauts absolutely free as part of this very same Humble sale. Fill yer boots.

Now's the time for me to issue another routine reminder that Sleeping Dogs is a vastly underrated game that everyone should play. I'd even tempted to play through the whole thing again just for funsies.