Nintendo announces NES mini is back in production

The much sought after NES mini is back in production, Nintendo has just announced.

Nintendo Japan made the announcement minutes ago. We're clarifying with Nintendo here in the UK whether more stock will reach these shores.

The announcement was made via Nintendo's Japanese Twitter account. According to our own translation, it reads:

"Nintendo has decided to restart production of the Famicom Mini in 2018. We will announce sale dates at a later time."

According to Business Wire, sales of the NES mini will also resume in North America, where it will return to sale next summer.

Nintendo will of course be selling the SNES mini too - and recently said not to buy the microconsole at an inflated price from eBay as it had increased its production to meet high demand.