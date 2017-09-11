Eurogamer.net
Watch: The making of Fallout 1 & 2

Tales from the early days of Black Isle Studios.

By Chris Bratt Published

Last month, Bertie and I visited Obsidian Entertainment to take a wander around the place and talk about some of the remarkable games they've helped create.

However, as we discovered, to really understand Obsidian Entertainment you need to know a little about where this team came from. Although established in 2003, a good number of Obsidian's developers had worked together beforehand as part of the RPG division of Interplay Entertainment: Black Isle Studios.

Together, they'd worked on franchises like Baldur's Gate, Planescape Torment and, of course, Fallout. There's some history there, huh? It'd be rude not to ask about it.

Join me in the 50-minute video below, as I chat with Feargus Urquhart, Leonard Boyarsky and Tim Cain about their work on the original Fallout 1 & 2.

Disclaimer: Travel and accommodation for this trip was provided by Paradox Interactive.

