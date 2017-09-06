Mirage: Arcane Warfare is free to keep if you download it later today

Chivalry: Medieval Warfare developer's spiritual successor, Mirage: Arcane Warfare, will be free for 24 hours on Steam beginning 6th September at 6pm UK time.

That's not just a limited time trial either, as anyone who downloads it later today will get to keep it forever.

Furthermore, the price is getting a permanent decrease from £22.99 / $29.99 to $9.99.

A Special Edition upgrade will be available for an additional £6.99 / $9.99, that will add a copy of Chivalry: Medieval Warfare along with exclusive helmets, masks, gear, concept art, a map, and a digital soundtrack.

As for why the game is being given away for free and cutting its price by two-thirds a mere 3.5 months after launch, that's due to the fact that initial sales were lacking and a multiplayer game needs a community in order to function at all.

"Mirage launch sales were poor. That sucked, and we know it," developer Torn Banner Studios stated on Steam. "We're disappointed for the players who stuck by us and did buy Mirage - but who have struggled to find people to play against. We just want people to play the game we spent years making."

"We have faith that Mirage can find a larger audience still, so we're being aggressive about getting it into people's hands."

Torn Banner noted that it's added a lot to Mirage since its initial launch in May. In that time it's added new maps, character abilities, bots, and more class customisation options.

The studio noted that "Our company's doing fine, and we'll be able to continue to make awesome games in the future."

Still, it couldn't hurt to check out its latest fantasy shooter for the slim price of nothing.