Watch: We take a walk around Obsidian Entertainment

Earlier this month Bertie and I visited Obsidian Entertainment, the excellent, proudly independent role-playing game developer based in Irvine, California. There's plenty of history there, from the team's work on games like Pillars of Eternity, Alpha Protocol and Fallout: New Vegas to its genesis at Black Isle Studios.

And we'll be talking about all of that stuff and more over the next couple of weeks. We've got a lot to share. But to begin with, before we delve into the origins of Fallout or the remarkable stories behind some of the developer's canceled projects, I wanted to share something a little more personal.

I asked Obsidian's CEO, Feargus Urquhart, to give me a guided tour around the studio itself and introduce me to some of the people that work there. Join us in the video below as we have a wander around and a bit of a chat about what they're up to.

Disclaimer: Travel and accommodation for this trip was provided by Paradox Interactive.