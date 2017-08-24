The Walking Dead: Our World sounds like Pokémon Go with zombies

AMC and Finnish developer Next Games have announced they are releasing a new location-based augmented reality mobile game, The Walking Dead: Our World, based on the hit AMC TV show.

The Walking Dead: Our World lets players fight walkers in real-life locations, a bit like Pokémon Go but with zombies. The new AR game will also see players fight alongside their favourite The Walking Dead characters including Rick, Daryl and Michonne. The characters are blended into players' real-life environment along with other digital objects.

The Walking Dead TV show is a post-apocalyptic horror series based on the comic book series, of the same name, by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard. It follows a group of survivors as they fight their way through the dystopian new world, battling walkers and other survivors along the way.

The Walking Dead: Our World will be available on Apple App Store and Google Play but currently has no release date.