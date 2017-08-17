Jelly Deals: Digital discounts for this week

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

Since it is (allegedly) summertime, a bunch of online retailers who happen to sell digital PC games are offering up Summer Sales, making some nice discounts on a wide variety of downloadable games for the personal computer. If you're the type to like your video games digital and the majority of your money is still in your bank account, some of these deals may appeal.

GamesPlanet's Summer Sale We'll start things off with the Summer Sale range over at GamesPlanet. There, you'll find a new set of deals every 24 hours from right now all the way up to Sunday 20th August. Each day's flash deals see a nice price slash on top of the range's already discounted prices. At time of writing, here are some of the best on offer. Prices are in GBP but should be roughly equivalent in your local currency. Skyrim Special Edition for £13.99 (Daily deal)

Elder Scrolls Online Tamriel Unlimited for £4.99 (Daily deal)

For Honor for £25.99 (Daily deal)

Total War Warhammer for £12.99 (Daily deal)

Pillars of Eternity Champion Edition for £15.99

Splinter Cell Blacklist for £5.44

Valiant Hearts for £5.69

Grow Home for £3.25

Grow Up for £3.79

Toy Soldiers War Chest for £5.79

Virginia for £1.75

Manual Samuel for £2.99 GamesPlanet's Summer Sale - Ends August 20th

Bundle Stars' Summer Sale Over at Bundle Stars there is also a sale range named the 'Summer Sale'. For all of these, you can enter the code SUMMER10 during checkout to take an extra 10% off the already discounted price, which is neat. Here are some of the highlights from the range, with the prices shown including the extra 10% voucher. Overcooked for £5.84 / $7.64 / €7.19

Rocket League for £8.09 / $10.79 / €10.79

Remember Me for £4.13 / $5.39 / €5.03

Dragon's Dogma Dark Arisen for £8.20 / $10.25 / €10.25

Yooka-Laylee for £23.62 / $26.99 / €26.99

Worms Armageddon for £1.97 / $2.69 / €2.69 Bundle Stars' Summer Sale

Humble Bundle offerings The folks at Humble Bundle have a couple of deals running right now. The most recent of these (and perhaps most unexpected) is the brand new Humble Comics Bundle - the Transformers vs. GI Joe bundle. From $1 all the way up to $25, you can get a huge stack of digital comics based on Transformers and GI Joe (or Action Force, as it was known when I was a kid). Pay what you want for Humble Comics Bundle Transformers vs. GI Joe Elsewhere at Humble, you can find a batch of discounts on titles published by Idea Factory. For anyone who doesn't know, that essentially means a lot of JRPG and otherwise quite Japanese-oriented titles like Hyperdimension Neptunia and Fairy Fencer F. Idea Factory Publisher sale from Humble Store

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen from Green Man Gaming XCOM 2: War of the Chosen is the weekly offer at Green Man Gaming right now, which means you can get yourself a pre-order of the expansion just ahead of launch for £26.24 or your local currency equivalent. For that price, you'll get a Steam key for the game at launch, by the way. XCOM 2: War of the Chosen for £26.24 from Green Man Gaming